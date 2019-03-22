‘Slap-Gate’ to spot-fixing allegations: The biggest controversies that hit the IPL

From the spot-fixing scandal or the infamous ‘slap-gate’, there’s never been a shortage of controversy in the Indian Premier League since it started in 2008. The tournament has often found itself in the news for reasons other than what takes place on the cricket pitch.

Advertising

‘Slap-gate’

Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth made headlines when the spinner slapped the pacer after a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in 2008. The images of a sobbing Sreesanth went viral. An investigation was initiated by the BCCI and the cricket body handed Harbhajan an 11 match suspension.

Foreign exchange violations

The second edition of the tournament, which was played in South Africa due to the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, was marred by allegations of foreign exchange violations, involving then IPL commissioner Lalit Modi. The Indian cricket board suspended Modi subsequently from his position over the allegations.

The cricket board alleged that the former IPL commissioner breached the confidentiality agreements signed between BCCI and IPL franchises. Modi was accused of revealing the ownership details of the Kochi Tuskers team, and was also accused of misappropriating funds. Modi was officially sacked in September 2010. However, after his controversy, Modi migrated to the United Kingdom, citing security concerns over living in India. The Indian government has sought his extradition but hasn’t been successful so far.

Advertising

Kochi Tuskers pushed out

In 2011, BCCI terminated the Kochi Tuskers Kerala team for breaching the terms of its agreement. The decision was announced by then BCCI president N Srinivasan after the IPL franchise failed to furnish a new bank guarantee. The Kochi team had allegedly defaulted on an annual payment of Rs 156 crore as bank guarantee.

However, in 2017 the franchise won an arbitration against the cricket body over the termination. The franchise also demanded the BCCI pay Rs 850 crore as compensation.

Two cricketers among 100 caught in party raid

In 2012, Pune Warriors cricketers Rahul Sharma and Wayne Parnell were among the 100-odd people who were detained by the Mumbai Police from a party in Juhu. The cricketers denied any wrongdoing, but tested positive for consumption of narcotics.

SRK gets banned over argument with security guard

The 2011 edition of the tournament also saw Bollywood star and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shahrukh Khan engaging in an argument with a security guard at the Wankhede Stadium after a match between Mumbai Indians and KKR.

The actor was slapped a five-year ban by the Mumbai Cricket Association for his inappropriate behaviour, but it was later lifted in 2015.

Deccan Chargers knocked out

The 2009 winners of the IPL, Deccan Chargers, were excluded from the cash-rich league after the franchise failed to submit a bank guarantee to the Indian cricket board. The deadline to pay the bank guarantee of Rs 100 crore was extended by the cricket board on multiple occasions. However, franchise owners Deccan Chronicle Holdings failed to deliver and the team was ejected from the league.

Spot fixing controversy

Three Indian cricketers – S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankit Chavan – were alleged to be involved in spot-fixing by the Delhi Police in 2013. The trio from the Rajasthan Royals were arrested and handed lifetime suspensions from the sport by the Indian cricket board.

However, the Supreme Court lifted the life ban imposed on Sreesanth and has also directed the BCCI to reconsider the penalty over the course of three months.

CSK, Royals banned for years

A Supreme Court-appointed committee axed inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, and three-time winners Chennai Super Kings, from the league for two years after persons linked with both franchises were found to be involved in illegal betting. Royals co-owner Raj Kundra and Gurunath Meiyappan of CSK were barred from participating in any cricket-related activities for life.