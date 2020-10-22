From Andre Russell to Pat Cummins: Players who have a disappointing IPL 2020 so far

Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins have not been able to impress this season. (BCCI/IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a tournament that has given the platform for several cricketers to rise and make their presence felt on the global stage. However, at the same time, there have also been a few whose exploits have failed to translate in the premier tournament. Let us now see who are the big names of this season who have disappointed.

1. Andre Russell

The name needs no introduction when it comes to power hitting. Dre Russ has been a prominent player for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the past four to five seasons and has been an impactful player, single-handedly clinching many matches for the franchise. In the last edition of IPL, Russell scored 510 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 204.81. Much was anticipated from the big man this year but he has been unusually quiet this season so far. With 91 runs from 8 innings, Russell looks a pale shadow of himself. For the Knights, he needs to fire if they want to qualify for the playoffs.



2. Glenn Maxwell

It will not be wrong to say that KXIP’s Maxwell is having a season to forget. He was bought for a whopping amount of 10.75 crores by Punjab and has been woeful with the bat so far. With 90 runs in 9 innings, he surely does not do justice to the kind of player he is. How long will he be a part of the KXIP playing XI remains to be seen.



3. Robin Uthappa

Uthappa has 4411 IPL runs to his name. Considering this, RR bought him for 3 crores in the IPL auction but he only scored 128 runs in 8 matches. However, a glimpse of his form was visible in RR’s last match against RCB where he was sent to open the innings and scored a brisk 41 in just 22 balls. RR will be hoping to see more such knocks from Uthappa in the coming matches.



4. Kedhar Jadhav

Kedhar Jadhav is the third expensive player acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK). With Suresh Raina leaving before the tournament began, a lot of hopes were pinned on him to fill the gap left by Raina. However, with 62 runs in 5 innings at a meager strike-rate of 20.66, Jadhav has been a massive disappointment for CSK. CSK stands at the last spot in the points table and their middle-order completely out of sorts.



5. Pat Cummins

KKR speedster Pat Cummins is another name in the list. He is titled as the most expensive player of the season since he was bought for Rs 15.5 crores in the auction by KKR. In the 10 matches, he has only got 3 wickets at an economy of 8.22, which evidently does not do justice to the amount he has been paid. The second phase of the league is on a roll, Cummins will be hoping to contribute more to KKR in the coming matches.



