‘Found this in archives’: Dinesh Karthik reminds Mumbai Indians of his playing days with them ahead of Delhi Capitals match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be hoping that Mumbai Indians (MI) will cap off the ongoing IPL season on a winning note against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Mumbai Indians’ win will ensure RCB’s sot in the playoff. The equation is as simple as it can get for Delhi Capitals (+0.255) as they simply need to beat Mumbai Indians to pip Royal Challengers Bangalore (-0.253) on a better net run-rate.

RCB wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who has spent two seasons with Mumbai Indians, has reminded the five-times champion of his playing days with them.

“Found this in archives,” Karthik wrote with the ‘fingers crossed’ emoji.

Karthik played for Mumbai Indians in 2012 and 2013. This is Karthik’s second stint with RCB after the 2015 season when he was acquired for a whopping Rs 10.5 crore. AT the IPL mega auction held earlier this year, he was bought by RCB for Rs 5.5 crore.

Dinesh Karthik has been in exceptional touch for the RCB in the ongoing season. Karthik has mustered 287 runs in 14 games at the blistering strike rate of 191.33.

Karthik has brightened his chances of being picked for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis too had praised Karthik in a recent interview.

“The way DK is playing at the moment, I may sound like a broken record, but he is playing the best he has ever. He is so clear, calm and composed,” du Plessis said.

Karthik.too, had admitted that he wants to be a part of the Indian team’s dressing room again.

“I must admit that I have a bigger goal. I have been working really hard. My aim is to do something special for the country. This is part of my journey. I have been trying everything to be a part of the Indian team,” he had said.