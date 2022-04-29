Floater Umesh still stings like a bee, all hail King T’Challa Sakariya & lucky, plucky & grinning

All hail King T’Challa Sakariya

When Chetan Sakariya took out Aaron Finch, bowled attempting a slog, he crossed his arms on his body. It’s his ode to his favourite character Black Panther, from the Avengers. “I like superhero movies a lot. I am a huge fan of Avengers, especially Black Panther,” he had once said of King T’Challa. Finch made it rather easy for him. He was just dropped, but went for the slog next ball, and completely missed the ball. Last year, when he was with Rajasthan Royals, he had the initials of his brother Rahul Kanjibhai (RK) on his jersey, (the brother had committed suicide) with a text that ran ‘ I miss you bro”.

Lucky, plucky & grinning

Two dismissals, the best and the not-so-best of Rishabh Pant the wicketkeeper, but he came out with a smile on both occasions. He first did a split almost to take an outstanding catch and then he fumbled a regulation take, with the batsman way out of the crease, but luck was with him as the ball popped on to the stumps. When Shreyas Iyer chased a wide googly from Kuldeep Yadav but was surprised by how low it kept and only could edge his attempted cut, he still might have thought he was in the clear. After all, it was pretty wide. But Pant had shuffled across, his right leg touching the end of the popping crease line, and somehow stayed low and kept going down with his right glove to pouch the ball inches off the ground and near the wide line. Two balls later, Andre Russell was left stranded by another googly and this time Pant grabbed at the ball and it popped out of his hands but luckily fell on the stumps.

It was the second double strike for Kuldeep in the game, having already removed Baba Indrajith, caught at long-on, and trapped Sunil Narine lbw, first ball with a skidder. He must feel that he has done enough to book a spot in the Indian squad for the T20 world cup in Australia on bigger grounds that should suit him.

Floater Umesh still stings like a bee

Pace, movement, athleticism, and brains – Umesh Yadav sizzles everywhere. Amidst the understandable buzz over the pace sensation Umran Malik, Umesh Yadav continues to show he is still fast, in form, very fit, and takes important wickets. Remarkably, despite playing for more than a decade now, Umesh hasn’t lost much pace at all, and continues to swing the ball. He took out David Warner, Rishabh Pant, and Prithvi Shaw with contrasting deliveries to send another reminder about his hot form in this IPL. Shaw was shaping to flick a delivery that seemed to tail down outside leg but found it just about curving in enough to take the leading edge. He might have got away had it been another pacer but the athletic Umesh flung himself to his left to pouch it with both hands. Later, he returned in the middle overs, to bounce out Warner on a slow pitch. With the angle cramping him, Warner almost shut his eyes and went for a swivel pull, only to top edge it to fine-leg fielder. Soon, Rishabh Pant, who must be careful about his fading form, poked at a length delivery from around the stumps and straightening outside off stump and got a nick.