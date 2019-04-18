Five arrested for ‘placing online bets’ on IPL match

The Crime Branch arrested five men on Tuesday for allegedly placing bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches online. The Unit 11 of the Crime Branch raided an apartment near Oscar Hospital in Kandivali (West) on Tuesday after receiving information that bookies had set up a base there.

Police said five men were found placing and receiving bets on an ongoing match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. According to the Crime Branch, the bets were placed on mobile applications of the betting sites PlayWin247.com and Diamondexch9.com.

The accused were identified as Manoj Lotlikar (25), Abdul Kadir Chutani (27), Milind Soni (29), Ronny Raichura (34) and Yusuf Sumra (51). Police said they seized 26 mobile phones, SIM cards, SIM swapping machines, computers, a television set and notebooks filled with betting codes, from the apartment.

A crime branch official said Chutani, who owns a hotel in Andheri and is known in betting circles as the bookie A K, is the main accused in the case.

Police said the other accused are residents of Mumbai, Rajkot and Delhi. The official added that betting on IPL games, which first became widely known during the 2013 season, has started to gradually move online over the past couple of years as a result of the crackdown on bets placed over phone calls and messages.