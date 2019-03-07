Will look into fitness for World Cup in the second half of IPL, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad key bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar said on Thursday that they will know how to approach the Indian Premier League only after the first half of the tournament in order to stay fit for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019.

The BCCI has asked the franchises to manage the workload of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of the World Cup starting May 30. Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad had said that they were working on a plan to ensure their players remain fit for the World Cup.

This means that the World Cup-bound Indian bowlers might choose the matches they want to play in the second phase of the IPL, said Bhuvneshwar.

Speaking on workload management, Bhuvneshwar said, “Yes, it (World Cup) is there on our minds but we’ll look after (our fitness) in the second half of IPL.”

Adding that it was all up to the franchises and their plans, Bhuvneshwar said, “There isn’t a surety for anything. Yes there is something which is mind, if I feel that you know if I feel that I am tired, then we can take rest. So of course it upto the franchise.”

Hoping that the franchises cooperate with the World Cup-bound players, Bhuvneshwar added, “I am sure they will cooperate with each and every player because World Cup is a very important thing for us and BCCI may also talk to them.”