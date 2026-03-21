Who will fill the void left behind by Andre Russell at KKR? Abhishek Nayar explains

When the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League starts next week, Kolkata Knight Riders will have an Andre Russell-shaped hole in their side, after the West Indian was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL auctions. The all-rounder retired from the IPL after that and has returned to the franchise as the “power coach” for the team.

But who will fill the void left behind by Russell in the KKR franchise?

When this was asked at the pre-IPL press conference, head coach Abhishek Nayar said: “Andre Russell has been a flag bearer for this franchise for many years. What he’s done over the years in T20 cricket, it’s going to be hard to replicate. However, this is a season of opportunities. We have Rinku (Singh) and Ramandeep (Singh) who can step up and do something for the franchise, like they have before.