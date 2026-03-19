‘He was the face of RR’: Faf du Plessis on Rajasthan Royals missing Sanju Samson in IPL 2026

When the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League starts from later this month, the first champions of the IPL, the Rajasthan Royals, will have a different look after losing their talismanic opener Sanju Samson to five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, and bringing back old-hand Ravindra Jadeja in the squad.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has pointed out how Samson had become the face of the franchise.

“If I look at the IPL and the teams, the iconic teams we see around the league, all of them have one marquee Indian player in common, someone who has been the face of the franchise for a period of time: Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli. And Sanju Samson, for me, was that guy at Rajasthan Royals,” du Plessis said on a JioHotstar show. “He’s of a newer generation, but he had become the face of that franchise. If I think of Rajasthan Royals, I think Sanju Samson. So, the fact that they’ve lost that face, I think, is a massive thing for the fans, for the IPL, and for the tournament, because he’s played such a big role there.”