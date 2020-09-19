Watch: Faf du Plessis kicks off IPL party with two stunning catches

IPL 2020: Faf du Plessis grabbed two splendid catch at the boundary ropes.(Twitter/IPLTV)

Faf du Plessis proved his worth to the Chennai Super Kings side by grabbing two splendid catch at the boundary ropes. Just when things were moving out of CSK’s grip with Mumbai Indians batting on 121/3 after 14 overs, Du Plessis made sure his team came back in the contest.

It all started in the first delivery of the 15th over when Ravindra Jadeja was bowling to Saurabh Tiwary. The Jharkhand-based batsman tried to slog sweep a length delivery over the long-on fence, but the Proteas cricketer showed some great acrobatics and took a one-handed blinder just inches inside the rope, leading to Tiwary’s departure on 42 from 31 deliveries.

In the fifth delivery of the same over, Hardik Pandya tried doing the same but Du Plessis was quick to react. Despite the ball travelling at a great speed, the South African cricketer managed to execute a jumping catch in similar fashion, which also saw many draw comparison with his countrymen and legendary fielder Jonty Rhodes.

The fielders must give you two wickets. And du Plessis, one of the best in the world, has helped Jadeja come back with two. Brilliant — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 19, 2020

The two dismissals helped CSK roar back into the contest after a rusty start. Mumbai Indians, who at one stage were looking to impose a huge target for their opponent, could only muster 162/9 at the end.

