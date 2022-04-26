scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Must Read

Face-off between Riyan Parag and Harshal Patel in RR vs RCB IPL match

Parag, who played an unbeaten 56-run knock off 31 balls, smashed Patel for a boundary and two huge sixes in the final over to take RR to a decent total after being sent in to bat.

By: PTI |
April 26, 2022 10:24:06 pm
Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore in a confrontation with Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL)

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Harshal Patel were involved in a fiery exchange of words after the former battered the RCB pacer for 18 runs in the final over to steer his side to a defendable total of 144 for 8 in an IPL match here on Tuesday.

Parag, who played an unbeaten 56-run knock off 31 balls, smashed Patel for a boundary and two huge sixes in the final over to take RR to a decent total after being sent in to bat.

Soon after Parag clobbered a Patel delivery over deep mid-wicket boundary, both the players had heated exchange, forcing one of RR players to calm down the bowler.

Some words were also exchanged between a few players of both the teams as they left the ground.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Parag single-handedly took his side close to the 150-run mark with his unbeaten half-century, which is his highest score in IPL. He struck three boundaries and four sixes during his knock.

Patel ended up with figures of one for 33 from his four overs.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Live Blog
Match 39 : 26 Apr, 2022
Royal Challengers Bangalore
VS
Rajasthan Royals
View all updatesView Scorecard
Advertisement

Photos

PBKS vs CSK
PBKS vs CSK in pics: Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 26: Latest News