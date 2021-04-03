Eoin Morgan says Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes will be Rajasthan Royals openers in IPL 2021

England and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan said in an interview that Ben Stokes will be Jos Buttler’s opening partner for Rajasthan Royals this season, the team which will be led by Sanju Samson for the first time.

Speaking on a Sky Sports podcast, Morgan said: “Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes will be opening for Rajasthan Royals this season.”

Morgan was speaking about trying to give maximum opportunities to players like Buttler and Stokes, who he said have “gotten better and better” the more they have been pushed to roles of responsibility.

“If the two superstars of a team open the batting, it’ll be great to watch. But as an opposition skipper I will be thinking we need to start well in the bowling innings,” Morgan said.

The challenge for us is trying to improve & gain consistency in the way that we want to play – an aggressive, positive brand of cricket

Morgan will be leading the Kolkata-based franchise this season, the reins of which team he took over from Dinesh Karthik in the middle of the previous season.

However, Morgan said that Stokes would bat in the middle order for the England team in T20Is. He explained that England have plenty of candidates who can play in the top three, and that because “games are won in the last 10 overs and not the first 10”, the national team want to space out their match-winners in the batting order.