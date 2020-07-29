England are using the IPL as a vehicle to grow players: Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan was re-picked by KKR in the 2019 IPL auction. (File Photo/BCCI) Eoin Morgan was re-picked by KKR in the 2019 IPL auction. (File Photo/BCCI)

Eoin Morgan said the IPL has helped England grow players into match-winners who can deliver under pressure consistently. The ODI skipper said letting players go to the IPL is part of a long-term plan of the team management, and something that he himself had helped to push.

“I pushed Andrew Strauss to let England players go to the IPL,” Eoin Morgan told Harsha Bhogle in a Cricbuzz in Conversation episode.

Morgan said he told Strauss that the experience of playing in the IPL would help prepare players for the pressure of international cricket. Bhogle replied by saying that this was ironical because not long ago it was considered to be the ultimate test for a cricketer to play in English county cricket.

Morgan explained that the pressure of the IPL is much like the pressure of high-profile international tournaments and so it is the perfect launching pad for limited-overs stars.

“You are playing as an overseas players who can take one of four spots. So there is a huge pressure to make the XI. Two, the pressure of expectation playing around India is enormous. It takes you out of your comfort zone,” he said.

“We’ve had Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer being being stars in the IPL. That has been a big change in mindset for us. Jonny Bairstow has done well recently. Hopefully there will be more. We are using the IPL as a vehicle to try and grow players.”

England has been one of the nations to be less represented in the IPL’s history. Kevin Pietersen, one of the first stars of the IPL, had said in his autobiography that the English cricket board was ‘jealous of IPL’s money’ and that they scheduled their domestic and international calendar in such a way that players would have to give up on playing for England if they went to the IPL.

In recent years, there has been more English representation in the IPL, with as many as 13 players set to be part of the 2020 IPL.

