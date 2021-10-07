Do Mumbai Indians stand a chance for a playoff berth after Kolkata Knight Riders’ win?

The defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad will continue to sting Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chennai Super Kings’ big loss to Punjab Kings means Kohli’s side would have had a realistic chance of finishing in the top-two if they had got past SRH. As for the fourth place, Kolkata Knight Riders’ thrashing of Rajasthan Royals has made the equation improbable for Mumbai Indians.

Net-run rate to CSK’s rescue

Points – 18, NRR – +0.45

Following a six-wicket defeat to the Kings, CSK finished their group league assignments on 18 points and their net run-rate came down to +0.45. And yet, MS Dhoni’s team is set for a top-two finish and get a second bite at the cherry because their run-rate is nigh-on untouchable by RCB. Delhi Capitals have already topped the table with 20 points and with a game in hand, and they will feature in Qualifier 1 against, in all likelihood, CSK.

RCB’s top two aspiration slips further

Points – 16, NRR – -0.15

A win against SRH would have taken Virat Kohli and company to 18 points and their fate would have been in their own hands in that case. But the defeat saw them stay rooted on 16 points with a net run-rate of -0.15. To finish among the top two teams, they will now have to beat DC by more than 113 runs. In case they are chasing, and for example if their target is 142, to achieve a positive net run-rate, RCB will have to knock off the target inside 16 overs. And still they would be behind CSK’s net run-rate.

KKR breathe easy

Points – 14, NRR – +0.58

Kolkata Knight Riders went into their game against Rajasthan Royals, knowing that a win would all but take them to the top four. They won by 86 runs to finish the group stage on 14 points and a net run-rate of +0.58. Their win brought down the curtain on Punjab Kings’ hopes.

Mumbai need huge win

Points – 12, NRR – -0.04

The defending champions theoretically are still in contention to make the Playoffs, for they too can reach 14 points by beating SRH. But practically, their season looks done and dusted. Mumbai Indians will have to beat SRH by 171 runs to get past KKR’s net run-rate.