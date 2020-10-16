IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik hands over KKR’s captaincy to Eoin Morgan

Dinesh Karthik along with Eoin Morgan. (Source: IPL)

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has handed over the Kolkata Knight Riders captaincy position to England’s World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan on Friday. The franchise released a statement regarding it, in which it was mentioned that the Indian would look to focus more on his batting.

Under Karthik’s leadership, KKR have won four of their seven matches so far and are placed fourth on the points table. The team take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the clash on Friday night.

“We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this. While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes.”

“We are also fortunate that Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, who has been the vice captain, is willing to lead the side going forward. DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner,” KKR CEO Venky Mysore was quoted as saying in the release.

Karthik has so far managed to accumulate 108 runs from seven innings.

