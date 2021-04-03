Watch: Dinesh Karthik floored by Andre Russell shot in KKR practice match

Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik bat together during KKR's practice match on Saturday (Screenshot)

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) social media handle have shared a video of a blistering shot by Andre Russell which leaves his non-striking partner Dinesh Karthik falling to the ground in taking evasive action during the intra-squad practice match at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

Andre 🤯

DK 😅 Watch the Knights get competitive in a practice game LIVE from DY Patil Stadium now 👇🤩@Russell12A @DineshKarthik #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 3, 2021

Karthik scored 90 in the practice match, and was the highest scorer in the match alongside new recruit Tim Seifert.

The match was held between a team led by Ben Cutting and another team led by Shubman Gill. Karthik scored 90 for team Gill as they made 175. Team Cutting chased 175 with 7 balls to spare. Tim Seifert was the Man of the Match and highest scorer for team Ben Cutting as the target was successfully chased down.

Karthik, who came to bat at number 4, scored 90 before losing his wicket to Sunil Warrier in the final over of the first innings.

Seifert, who joined the KKR squad as replacement for the injured Ali Khan last season, was the star performer for the team batting second as the target was overhauled.

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2021 campaign with a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11.