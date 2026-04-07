‘Touch above lot of others’: Dinesh Karthik believes Devdutt Padikkal will soon be un-ignorable for India across formats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL title defence is only two games old, but batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik already believes that Devdutt Padikkal is already making a case to play for India in all formats of the game.

In the two IPL 2026 games that RCB have played — and won — Padikkal has scored 50 off 29 against Chennai Super Kings and 61 off 26 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is his second stint with the franchise after he played early in his career for the franchise.

“Devdutt Padikkal coming into 2025 was a very different Devdutt Padikkal to the one that left RCB earlier. He has learned to handle everything that comes with playing in the IPL, and the way he has adapted his game has been very impressive. If he continues in this rich vein of form, I don’t think Team India can ignore him across formats. He is batting at a level which is a touch above a lot of other players,” Karthik was quoted as saying by RCB media.