Devdutt Padikkal tests negative for Covid-19, joins RCB camp for IPL 2021 opener

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Devdutt Padikkal has tested negative for Covid-19 and joined the franchise’s camp in Chennai following BCCI’s protocols. Padikkal tested positive for Covid-19 on March 22 and quarantining at home since then.

The news was announced by RCB in a video posted on their Twitter account. “As per BCCI and IPL protocol, I had to quarantine at home for two weeks. Now I have joined the camp after two negative tests, and I am feeling completely fine now, and I just can’t wait to get back out there and join the RCB camp,” Padikkal said in the video.

Bold Diaries: Devdutt Padikkal joins the RCB camp after testing negative for COVID-19. He's healthy, feeling better and raring to go. Here's a message to all RCB fans from Devdutt.

The RCB opener also thanked fans for their wishes and prayers. The 20-year-old left-handed batsman was RCB’s top run-scorer with 473 runs from 15 games at an average of 31.53. His debut IPL season included five half-centuries. His strike rate was a handy 124.80.

This season, he will be opening the innings alongside skipper Virat Kohli if he gets cleared to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 opener against Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The team reached the playoffs last season but were knocked out in the eliminator by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Earlier on Wednesday, RCB’s overseas pick Daniel Sams tested positive for the virus. The Australian bowling all-rounder had tested negative on his arrival on April 3 but his reports came positive on April 7.

On April 6, RCB posted a video of their big buys of the tournament joining the camp. Glenn Maxwell played a few unorthodox shots including reverse sweeps, switch hits and scoops off Yuzvendra Chahal and Daniel Christian. New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson bowled in the training session as well.