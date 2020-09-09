Delhi Capitals: Squad, Predicted XI, Changes for IPL 2020

Shikhar Dhawan bats during a recent practice session (Twitter/DelhiCapitals)

Delhi Capitals (DC) have brought in two former captains of IPL teams in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane for IPL 2020, though it is Shreyas Iyer who will continue to lead them. DC, one of the teams never to have won the IPL title, will be looking to mount their challenge in the UAE, starting with their first match against Kings XI Punjab on September 20.

Squad

Indian Players – Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Foreign Players – Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Keemo Paul, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane

Support Staff

Ricky Ponting (Head Coach), Mohammad Kaif (Assistant Coach), Samuel Badree (Spin Bowling Coach), Ryan Harris (Fast Bowling Coach), Vijay Dahiya (Head Talent Scout), Patrick Farhart (Physiotherapist), Dhananjay Kaushik (Assistant Physiotherapist), Rajinikanth Sivagnanam (Strength And Conditioning Coach), Sriram Somayajula (Analyst)

📸: Last evening, DC stars geared up for the #Dream11IPL challenge with an intra-squad game 💪#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/H43ACY0LIB — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 8, 2020

Recent Changes

New Acquisitions – Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Tushar Deshpande

Released Players – Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra, Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Jalaj Saxena, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa

Retained Players – Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane and Keemo Paul.

Traded In – Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane

Traded Out – Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult and Rahul Tewatia

Chris Woakes and Jason Roy, two high-profile players acquired by the Delhi Capitals at the last auction, have pulled out of the season recently. Among new acquisitions, West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer and Australia’s Marcus Stoinis can expected to be slotted in into the middle order. Ajinkya Rahane will be turning out for them for the first time, and he will probably drop down the order while Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan continue to open. The bowling department looks relatively thin on paper. Trent Boult and Chris Morris have been released by the franchise, leaving Kagiso Rabada as the sole pace spearhead in the team.

Predicted XI – Shaw, Dhawan, Rahane, Iyer, Hetmyer, Pant, Stoinis, Ashwin, Rabada, Mishra, Nortje

