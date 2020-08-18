IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals sign Anrich Nortje in place of Chris Woakes

Anrich Nortje has picked 2 wickets in 3 T20Is, so far. (AP Photo/File)

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday signed South African speedster Anrich Nortje as a replacement for English all-rounder Chris Woakes. Nortje was part of Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous season.

“I am excited to join the Delhi Capitals, a team that was the talk of the tournament last season. With its exciting mix of experienced and young players, and a stellar coaching line up, there is no doubt this is going to be a massive learning experience for me. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity,” Nortje was quoted as saying in a statement released by the franchise.

And we can't wait to watch you steam in and let it rip 🔥 Welcome to the Capitals, @AnrichNortje02 🙌🏻#WelcomeAnrich#IPL2020 #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/ZyoPm0Cw5v — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) August 18, 2020

Nortje, who was named as Cricket South Africa’s Newcomer of the Year for 2020, will be joining fellow South African Kagiso Rabada at Delhi Capitals.

Nortje made his Test debut in 2019 against India. He has picked a total of 19 wickets from 6 Test matches, 14 wickets from 7 ODIs, and 2 wickets from 3 T20Is.

Chris Woakes is currently part of the England unit, which is playing a three-match Test series against Pakistan. His unbeaten knock of 84 in the first Test, helped England clinch a victory from the jaws of defeat.

The IPL will start from September 19 in UAE.

