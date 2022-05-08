Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw admitted to Mumbai hospital due to high fever

May 8, 2022 6:54:28 pm
Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw was on Sunday admitted to a city hospital due to high fever though he has tested negative for COVID-19.
Shaw had also missed the team’s last game.
“Prithvi is currently recovering well in a Mumbai hospital. He had to be admitted as he was running high temperature but his RT-PCR test turned out to be negative.
“The hospital where he has been admitted is a non-COVID one,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Shaw himself put up an Instagram post from his hospital bed, informing about his recovery.
“Admitted to hospital and recovering from fever. Thank you all for your good wishes. Will be back in action soon,” Shaw posted.
Earlier on Sunday, DC players were put in isolation after a net bowler tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the game against Chennai Super Kings.
