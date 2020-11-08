Maximum team effort: ‘Delhi Capitals finally made it to the finals’

Delhi Capitals players arrive on the ground for the start of the second innings of the qualifier 2. (BCCI/IPL)

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in the second Qualifier to reach their maiden final in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan’s fiery half-century and Marcus Stoinis’ all-round show carried Delhi Capitals into their maiden IPL final as they survived some anxious moments before prevailing by 17 runs in the second Qualifier on Sunday.

Breathtaking counter-attacking knocks by Kane Williamson (67) and Abdul Samad (33) threatened to dash Delhi Capitals hopes but Stoinis’ timely dismissal of the Kiwi batsman tilted it in his side’s favour.

Marcus Stoinis was adjudged as the Player of the Match. Speaking at the post-match presentation the Australian said, “Have done it in the BBL for a couple of seasons (opening the batting) so it was nice to get an opportunity. Never know what it’s going to be like early.”

“There was swing early on. So had a bit of a look at it before having a crack. Have played quite a bit of IPL, but this is my first final. It’s been hard with quarantine but a bit of silverware is good motivation,” he added.

Looking ahead, Stoinis said, “MI are a very good team. Have played consistently. But they’re due an off game. Our best cricket should be good enough to win.”

Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in the summit clash on Tuesday. Their victory brought a lot of reactions and here are the best of them-

What an amazing team! One final hurdle now 🏆 @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/BnVb0O85Bn — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 8, 2020

Wowwwwww!!!! Into the finals. What a fantastic display of team work!! Absolutely loved it. Well done everyone for the amazing spirit from ball 1 to the last…! Looking forward to the game against @mipaltan in finals. 👊🏻Congratulations everyone.🥳 @DelhiCapitals @IPL — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) November 8, 2020

Boys we did it 👏👏👏@DelhiCapitals finally made it to the finals!! I’m overwhelmed with joy right now! Maximum team effort!! What a wonderful, well deserved win!! 💙🙌 On to the next one!! 💪 #DelhiCapitals #SRHvsDC — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 8, 2020

Congratulations boys ! You made it to the finals. Fantastic team effort. I am super delighted. On to the next one !Bring the trophy home 🏆. @DelhiCapitals#WeRoarTogether #Dream11IPL — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 8, 2020 SRH can be very proud of this season. So many problems with injuries but fought well. Gabbar special was needed for DC to reach finals.#SRHvsDC #IPL2020 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) November 8, 2020

You will see @DelhiCapitals dominating the @ipl for the next few seasons,regardless of what happens in the final. Well done on reaching the #ipl finals for the first time👏👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 8, 2020

Abdul Samad gonna be a special & Big player in future.. played some brilliant shots today specially that pull shot against Nortje @SunRisers vs @DelhiCapitals @IPL2020 @IPL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 8, 2020

Kagiso Rabada bowling the 19th over: 1 6 W W wd W • The South African quick produced yet another superb display of death bowling to secure Delhi Capitals’ spot in the #IPL2020 final 💪 How do you think he will fare against England later this month? pic.twitter.com/yh1QIMlH5H — ICC (@ICC) November 8, 2020

Congratulations @DelhiCapitals to make it to the finals for the first time .. but full respect @davidwarner31 well played Hyderabad !! — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) November 8, 2020

Brief Score:

Delhi Capitals: 189/3 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 78, Marcus Stoinis 38, Shimron Hetmyer 42 not out; Rashid Khan 1/26).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 172/8 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 67, Abdul Samad 33; Kagiso Rabada 4/29, Marcus Stoinis 3/26).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd