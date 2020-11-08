scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 08, 2020
Maximum team effort: ‘Delhi Capitals finally made it to the finals’

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in the second Qualifier to reach their maiden IPL final.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: November 8, 2020 11:57:44 pm
delhi capitals, ipl 2020Delhi Capitals players arrive on the ground for the start of the second innings of the qualifier 2. (BCCI/IPL)

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in the second Qualifier to reach their maiden final in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan’s fiery half-century and Marcus Stoinis’ all-round show carried Delhi Capitals into their maiden IPL final as they survived some anxious moments before prevailing by 17 runs in the second Qualifier on Sunday.

Breathtaking counter-attacking knocks by Kane Williamson (67) and Abdul Samad (33) threatened to dash Delhi Capitals hopes but Stoinis’ timely dismissal of the Kiwi batsman tilted it in his side’s favour.

Marcus Stoinis was adjudged as the Player of the Match. Speaking at the post-match presentation the Australian said, “Have done it in the BBL for a couple of seasons (opening the batting) so it was nice to get an opportunity. Never know what it’s going to be like early.”

“There was swing early on. So had a bit of a look at it before having a crack. Have played quite a bit of IPL, but this is my first final. It’s been hard with quarantine but a bit of silverware is good motivation,” he added.

Looking ahead, Stoinis said, “MI are a very good team. Have played consistently. But they’re due an off game. Our best cricket should be good enough to win.”

Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in the summit clash on Tuesday. Their victory brought a lot of reactions and here are the best of them-

Brief Score:

Delhi Capitals: 189/3 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 78, Marcus Stoinis 38, Shimron Hetmyer 42 not out; Rashid Khan 1/26).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 172/8 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 67, Abdul Samad 33; Kagiso Rabada 4/29, Marcus Stoinis 3/26).

