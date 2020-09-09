CSK IPL Team 2020 Players List: Delhi Capitals full squad, players list

DC IPL Team 2020 Players List, Squad: Delhi Capitals (DC) have brought in two former captains of IPL teams in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane for IPL 2020, though it is Shreyas Iyer who will continue to lead them. DC, one of the teams never to have won the IPL title, will be looking to mount their challenge in the UAE, starting with their first match against Kings XI Punjab on September 20.
.@ShreyasIyer15 without a helmet 🆚 Spinners = BEAST MODE 💪🏻
P.S. It’s good to see you with the gloves again, @vijdahiya 😁#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @SevensStadium pic.twitter.com/7kM2C9izwH
— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 9, 2020
Squad
Indian Players – Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
Foreign Players – Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Keemo Paul, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane
Support Staff
Ricky Ponting (Head Coach), Mohammad Kaif (Assistant Coach), Samuel Badree (Spin Bowling Coach), Ryan Harris (Fast Bowling Coach), Vijay Dahiya (Head Talent Scout), Patrick Farhart (Physiotherapist), Dhananjay Kaushik (Assistant Physiotherapist), Rajinikanth Sivagnanam (Strength And Conditioning Coach), Sriram Somayajula (Analyst)
📸: Last evening, DC stars geared up for the #Dream11IPL challenge with an intra-squad game 💪#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/H43ACY0LIB
— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 8, 2020
Recent Changes
New Acquisitions – Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Tushar Deshpande
Released Players – Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra, Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Jalaj Saxena, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa
Retained Players – Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane and Keemo Paul.
Traded In – Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane
Traded Out – Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult and Rahul Tewatia
No wonder we keep getting fined for speeding in Dubai 😏#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @SevensStadium pic.twitter.com/JLZAR5yH4i
— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 8, 2020
Chris Woakes and Jason Roy, two high-profile players acquired by the Delhi Capitals at the last auction, have pulled out of the season recently. Among new acquisitions, West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer and Australia’s Marcus Stoinis can expected to be slotted in into the middle order. Ajinkya Rahane will be turning out for them for the first time, and he will probably drop down the order while Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan continue to open. The bowling department looks relatively thin on paper. Trent Boult and Chris Morris have been released by the franchise, leaving Kagiso Rabada as the sole pace spearhead in the team.
Eat. Sleep. Hustle. 𝕄𝕖𝕕𝕚𝕥𝕒𝕥𝕖. Repeat 🔁#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @SDhawan25 @ShreyasIyer15 @ImIshant pic.twitter.com/cEchpXLyhu
— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 5, 2020
Predicted XI – Shaw, Dhawan, Iyer, Hetmyer, Pant, Stoinis, Axar, Keemo, Ashwin, Rabada, Mishra
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.