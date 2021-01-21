scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Delhi Capitals: Full list of retained and released players

DC IPL 2021 retained and released players list: Delhi Capitals list of retained and released players

By: Sports Desk | January 21, 2021 4:04:20 pm
Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 retained and released players: Delhi Capitals retained Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Anrich Nortje for the 2021 edition, which is scheduled to be held between April and June. The side, however, released Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande.

After bagging 16 points from 14 matches in the league stage, the Shreyas Iyer-led side finished second.

List of players retained– Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams.

List of players released- Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.

