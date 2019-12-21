IPL DC Team 2020 Players List: Delhi Capitals complete players list, squad

Delhi Capitals couldn’t make it to the summit clash, but they looked promising as they finished third among the eight franchises. (Source: IPL/File Photo) Delhi Capitals couldn’t make it to the summit clash, but they looked promising as they finished third among the eight franchises. (Source: IPL/File Photo)

IPL DC Team 2020 Players List: Delhi Capitals made some intelligent moves on the market in the IPL auction. While they won the bidding wars for Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis, they also made useful additions to their side with attacking batsmen Alex Carey, Jason Roy and all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Players Bought: Shimron Hetmyer (7.75 CR), Marcus Stoinis (4.8 L), Alex Carey (2.4 CR), Jason Roy (1.5 CR), Chris Woakes (1.5 CR), Mohit Sharma (50 L), Lalit Yadav (20 L)

Satisfied with the display from their unit last season, the franchise retained most of its core members. With Indian batting powerhouse already in their camp, the team looks solid on paper.

Players released before auction: Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Bandaru Ayyappa, Jalaj Saxena, Nathu Singh, Manjot Kalra, and Colin Munro

Delhi Capitals squad: (Players bought in auction in bold)

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy

Bowlers: Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer

