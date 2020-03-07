Delhi Capitals’ Chris Woakes pulls out of IPL: Report

Chris Woakes was one of eight overseas players in the Delhi Capitals squad. (Reuters/File Photo) Chris Woakes was one of eight overseas players in the Delhi Capitals squad. (Reuters/File Photo)

Delhi Capitals’ Chris Woakes has pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) to stay fresh ahead of England’s home Test summer, according to a media report.

Englishman Woakes, who was bought for Rs 1.5 crore by Delhi Capitals at IPL auction, has not played a T20 since August 2018, and last played a T20I for England in November 2015.

England play six home Tests next summer, starting with a series against West Indies which begins on June 4.

According to ESPNcricinfo report, the 31-year-old bowling all-rounder has withdrawn from the IPL, starting March 29.

Woakes was one of eight overseas players in the Delhi Capitals squad alongside Jason Roy, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada and Shimron Hetmyer, with only four permitted per game.

Woakes had a mixed record in his previous two IPL seasons. In 2017, he took 17 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders with an economy rate of 8.77, but in 2018 played only five games for Royal Challengers Bangalore, and conceded 10.36 runs per over.

Woakes has been a member of England’s recent Test squads, playing one Test against both New Zealand and South Africa, and is one of only four frontline seam options in their squad in Sri Lanka.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.