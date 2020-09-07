Delhi Capitals assistant physio tests positive on last day of quarantine

Delhi Capitals is the second team to have been hit by the COVID-19. Earlier, 13 members of Chennai Super Kings, including two players, had tested positive. (File Photo/BCCI)

The Indian Premier League suffered another COVID-19 scare as the assistant physiotherapist of Delhi Capitals tested positive on Sunday. It’s learnt that he had reached Dubai five days back and was in quarantine when he tested positive. After testing negative in the first two tests, he tested positive on the third test done on the sixth and final day of the quarantine.

“Delhi Capitals assistant physiotherapist has tested positive for COVID-19. He was going through his mandatory quarantine, and had tested negative for his first two tests conducted on arrival in Dubai, and tested positive for the third one,” the franchise informed through a press release.

The member now will be undergoing a 14-day quarantine and will join the team only after testing negative. Delhi have already had a few practice sessions in Dubai and will be playing three practice games starting from Monday. “He was yet to meet with, and had not been in contact with any players or staff of the franchise. He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad. The franchise’s medical team is in constant touch with him, and wishes him a speedy recovery,” the release further stated.

Delhi Capitals is the second team to have been hit by the COVID-19. Earlier, 13 members of Chennai Super Kings, including two players, had tested positive.

In its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the BCCI had laid the protocols for such a scenario. “If the individual is asymptomatic or has mild symptoms, he/she will be isolated in the designated area outside the Bio-Secure Environment for 14 days from the first day of symptoms or a positive RT-PCR test report whichever is later. During the 14-day isolation, the individual must rest and avoid any exercises. During the 14-day isolation, the individual will undergo an RT-PCR test on Day 10, Day 13 and Day 14. Provided, both the test results from Day 13 and Day 14 are negative, and he/she does not have any symptoms for more than 24 hours, the individual will be permitted to re-enter the Bio-Secure Environment. After recovery, players must undergo a cardiac screening before resuming any team activities,” the SOP stated.

