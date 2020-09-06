Delhi Capitals assistant physio tests positive for Covid-19

The franchise said the physio tested negative in his first two tests done on arrival in UAE, but turned positive for the third one. (File Photo/BCCI)

The Delhi Capitals franchise confirmed on Sunday that an assistant physiotherapist of the team has tested Covid-positive in Dubai. The franchise said he tested negative in his first two tests done on arrival in UAE, but turned positive for the third one.

“Delhi Capitals Assistant Physiotherapist has tested positive for COVID-19. He was going through his mandatory quarantine, and had tested negative for his first two tests conducted on arrival in Dubai, and tested positive for the third one,” the franchise informed through a press release.

“He was yet to meet with, and had not been in contact with any players or staff of the franchise. He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad. The franchise’s medical team is in constant touch with him, and wishes him a speedy recovery,” the release added.

This development comes on the day when the schedule for the IPL 2020 season was released.

Earlier, several members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent tested positive for Covid-19, which also included two players.

