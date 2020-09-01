Deepak Chahar after testing positive: ‘I’ve recovered well, will be in action soon’

Deepak Chahar was diagnosed with COVID-19 last Friday. (Source: File)

Deepak Chahar, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week along with 12 other Chennai Super Kings (CSK) members, announced on Tuesday that he is recovering well and is trying his best to keep fit.

Last Friday, the CSK training camp was rocked by the dreaded coronavirus as Chahar along with a few net bowlers, some members of CSK’s digital/social media team, and a CSK team official, too, had tested positive.

After the virus scare, Suresh Raina’s exit from the tournament owing to “personal reasons” created quite a stir as well.

The 28-year-old seamer took to social media on Tuesday to calm down the tension around the subject. “Hello everyone, thank so much for wishes and prayers. I’ve recovered well and hopefully be in action soon. One more thing, never miss your leg day no matter where you are and what condition you are,” Chahar’s tweet said.

Thank you all for your love and prayers 🙏..I am better now and trying my best to keep myself fit..hopefully you will see me in action very soon..

Keep showering your love ❤️and never miss your leg day 😁#ipl #legday #ipl2020 #recovery pic.twitter.com/MXetVO7vob — Deepak chahar (@deepak_chahar9) September 1, 2020

CSK’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI that apart from the 13, all the other players and support staff have tested negative for coronavirus in the tests carried out on Monday.

“All others, apart from the 13, have tested negative for COVID-19. They will have to undergo another test on Thursday, September 3. We are likely to start training on Friday, September 4,” Viswanathan told PTI.

“Deepak and Ruturaj [Gaikwad] will complete their 14-day quarantine and then join training after two negative tests as per protocol.”

READ | ‘Stay strong, brother’: Rahul Chahar wishes Deepak recovery

The 13 infected contingent members will also be tested at the end of their quarantine period.

CSK are the only team that are yet to regroup for training in UAE. The team landed in Dubai on August 21 and were supposed to begin training after seven days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd