DC vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Confident Delhi Capitals look for third win

IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: A confident Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 11 of IPL 2020 after two morale-boosting wins. For Delhi, the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje has looked sharp with the new ball while spinners Axar Patel and Amit Mishra have performed splendidly in the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin, who suffered an injury in the team’s first outing and is likely to miss the match against Sunrisers.
In batting, the onus will be on seniors such as Shikhar Dhawan to lay the foundation, and he will have the talented Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order for company. Rishabh Pant and Iyer have also looked in good nick, after rescuing the team from a spot of bother in the first game, the two pitched in with valuable runs against CSK. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has proved he is handy with the willow while Shimron Hetmyer can also compliment the strong batting line up.
Sunrisers Hyderabadll need to click as a batting unit to post its first win of the season on Tuesday. The 2016 champions replaced the injured Mitchell Marsh with Afghanistan off-spinner Mohammad Nabi, who played a quick cameo with the bat and also bowled an economical spell later. However, with the batting unit letting them down in both outings, Sunrisers might consider bringing in Kane Williamson, who has recovered from his injury, to provide stability to the line-up. He would be coming in place of Nabi. Australian fast bowler Billy Stanlake is an option but with only four overseas slots available, his inclusion looks unlikely.
SQUADS
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav (DC Full Squad, Players’ List)
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, KhaleelAhmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, TNatarajan, Basil Thampi (SRH Full Squad, Players’ List)
Hitting a six is an art and not many players are blessed with it. But if there are a couple of names who can be considered as exponents of this art form then RCB’s AB de Villiers and MI’s Kieron Pollard stand out.
"It was such a roller-coaster of a game. We batted well in the first innings to get us past 200 and then the start of bowling was outstanding. They played well in the middle overs, waited for the dew to kick in," said Virat Kohli.“Outstanding Super Over from him (Saini), bowling against Hardik (Pandya) and Kieron Pollard. I think the longer boundary helped him gain some confidence with his yorker, because he has got the pace and then he was using the wide yorker well too,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
On Monday in Dubai, Kieron Pollard hammered a last-ball four against Isuru Udana to take the match to a Super Over, as Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore contested the most exciting match of the 2020 IPL yet. Navdeep Saini’s brilliance restricted Mumbai to just seven runs in the Super Over. Royal Challengers Bangalore knocked it off on the final delivery of the match. (READ MORE)
Off to the best possible start with two wins on the trot, a confident Delhi Capitals will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on the winless Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Tuesday. Both sides have endured contrasting campaigns so far. Delhi head into the game after two morale-boosting victories. The Shreyas Iyer-led side edged past Kings XI Punjab in a thrilling Super Over before thrashing Chennai Super Kings comprehensively to jump to the top of the points table.
On the other hand, Sunrisers are the only side yet to register a win in the tournament, having lost both their games and David Warner and his men will be desperate to turn things around.
Hello and welcome to the 11th Day of IPL 2020 as a confident Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in UAE on Tuesday. DC stand at the top of the table wth four points while SRH are at the other end of the table with 0 wins so far. Stay tuned for all the live news from UAE, Predicted Playing XI and other IPL updates.