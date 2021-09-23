‘Overspeeding ka challan kato’: Aakash Chopra on Anrich Nortje’s fastest 8 balls of IPL 2021

Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals demolished Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets on Wednesday night. It was only possible after fast-furious Nortje bowled at 150 clicks to finish with 2 for 12 and was ably supported Rabada (3/37) and Axar Patel (2/21) in a brilliant bowling effort.

Nortje, playing his second match for Delhi this season, bowled the top eight fastest balls of IPL 2021 out of which three crossed the 150kmph mark. The 27-year-old South African finished with outstanding figures of 2 for 12 from his 4 overs.

Nortje clocked 151.71kmph, 151.37kmph, 150.21kmph, 149.97kmph, 149.29kmph, 149.15kmph and 148.76kmph. The fiery spell prompted former India cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra to demand for a speeding ticket for Nortje. “Over-speeding ka challan kato #SeriousPace,” Chopra tweeted.

Nortje and Rabada were terrific with the ball as they extracted extra bounce and pace from the relatively low and slow wicket to dismantle SRH top-order.