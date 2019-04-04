DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Match 16 Live Streaming: When and where is Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

IPL 2019, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals would look to sort out their lower-order woes and strive for consistency when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. A dramatic lower-order collapse against Kings XI Punjab exposed Delhi’s batting frailties and skipper Shreyas Iyer would look to plug those holes to stand a chance of taming Sunrisers, who have been on a roll with back-to-back wins.

Follow DC vs SRH Live Score and Updates

Advertising

But the real contest will be between Delhi pacers Rabada and Chris Morris against the marauding Sunrisers opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. The duo have been in scintillating form, sharing century-plus opening stands in all their three matches so far.

READ IN TAMIL

When is DC vs SRH in Indian Premier League?

DC vs SRH match in the Indian Premier League will be played on Wednesday, April 4, 2019. It is the 16th match of the tournament.

Where is DC vs SRH Indian Premier League match?

DC vs SRH in Indian Premier League will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

Advertising

What time is DC vs SRH Indian Premier League match?

DC vs SRH match in Indian Premier League begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast DC vs SRH Indian Premier League match?

DC vs SRH match in Indian Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2019 contest between DC vs SRH?

MI vs CSK match in Indian Premier League live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.