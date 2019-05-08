DC vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Eliminator Live Updates: Delhi Capitals face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad

DC vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: After scraping through to the playoffs on the back of a lucky break, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to topple in-form Delhi Capitals to extend their stay in the tournament. Mumbai Indians have already booked a spot in the final after a convincing win over Chennai Super Kings and would hope they can extend their stay in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have everything to play for in the match. They have had a solid campaign this season, and were at top position at one point, only to see themselves go down on Net Run Rate. DC would hope to face CSK in the 2nd qualifier.