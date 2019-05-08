DC vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Eliminator Live Updates: Delhi Capitals face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad

DC vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Eliminator Live Updates: Delhi Capitals face off against Sunrisers Hyderabadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/dc-vs-srh-live-cricket-score-ipl-2019-eliminator-online-updates-5716524/
DC vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: After scraping through to the playoffs on the back of a lucky break, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to topple in-form Delhi Capitals to extend their stay in the tournament. Mumbai Indians have already booked a spot in the final after a convincing win over Chennai Super Kings and would hope they can extend their stay in the tournament.
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have everything to play for in the match. They have had a solid campaign this season, and were at top position at one point, only to see themselves go down on Net Run Rate. DC would hope to face CSK in the 2nd qualifier.
"We have to take the confidence from our win against them in Hyderabad. They also beat us in Delhi, so both the teams are fairly confident, and it is going to be a tough match. However, they are also missing some of their players, and we are without Kagiso now, so it is going to be a difficult task as well, but a well-matched encounter"
- Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals captain
Head to head: Sunrisers have won 9 out the 14 matches between the sides
- Delhi have never won a knockout match in IPL
- Sunrisers won 5 out of 9 matches in IPL 2018 while defending totals. In 2019, they have successfully defended only twice in 7 matches, the scores being 212 and 231
- Barring Amit Mishra (6.33), all other Delhi spinners have conceded over nine in away games - Axar (9.35), Tewatia (9.00) and Lamichhane (9.13)
DC Predicted Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult
SRH Predicted Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan/Abhishek Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the first Eliminator of Indian Premier League 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both the teams are vying for a spot in the final. But first, they have to face off against each other.
Teams:
Delhi Capitals (From): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Jagadeesha Suchith, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa
Sunrisers Hyderabad (From): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
