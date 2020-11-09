‘How about DRS’: Shikhar Dhawan teased by Yuvraj Singh for not reviewing LBW

Shikhar Dhawan walking back to the pavilion after being dismissed against SRH. (IPL)

Shikhar Dhawan scored a blistering half-century in Delhi Capitals’ (DC) win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, but even then he got trolled by Yuvraj Singh for not reviewing his dismissal on Sunday.

Opening with Marcus Stoinis, Dhawan took the SRH bowlers to the cleaners throughout the match and was on the verge of scoring his third hundred in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign.

In the 19th over of the first innings, Dhawan was stopped in his tracks by Sandeep Sharma who trapped the batsman between the wickets. He scored a brilliant 78 off 50 balls, hitting six hours and two sixes.

Although the replays showed that the ball had hit the pad outside the line of the off-stump during Dhawan’s attempt to play the reverse ramp shot, he was adjudged LBW by the umpire.

Walking back to the pavilion, Dhawan had a sheepish smile on his face and Yuvraj jumped at the opportunity to tease his former teammate on social media.

“@SDhawan25 man in form but naam to jatt ji hai… how bout drs bro ? as usual must have forgotten,” the former India all-rounder tweeted while also congratulating SRH bowlers for coming back strongly in the final two overs. “Great come back by bowlers in the last 2 overs ! Not even A single boundary scored hats off natrajan and @sandeep25a pressure game execution to the point.”

Great come back by bowlers in the last 2 overs ! Not even A single boundary scored hats off natrajan and @sandeep25a pressure game execution to the point ! @SDhawan25 man in form but naam to jatt ji hai 🤪 how bout drs bro ? 🤷‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ as usual must have forgotten 😂 game on #DCvSRH — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 8, 2020

Shimron Hetmyer, who was Dhawan’s batting partner at that time, was also surprised about the decision. “I thought that LBW call was impact outside off as well, but honestly he just started walking, so next time I’ll have to make sure I call him back,” he said after the innings.

After winning the toss in the second qualifier against Hyderabad, Delhi posted a commendable 189/3 at the end of the 20 overs. Dhawan’s 78 was ably supported by Hetmyer’s 42* and Stoinis’ 38.

Chasing, SRH suffered an early collapse in the match as they were reduced to 44/3 inside five overs. Even though Kane Williamson rallied on with a 67-run knock, the Orange Army were restricted to 172/8 in the end.

Delhi will now meet defending champions Mumbai Indians in Tuesday’s final in Dubai.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd