DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When and How to Watch delhi capitals vs sunrisers hyderabad Match live stream online?

IPL 2020 DC vs SRH Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020 DC vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming: A confident Delhi Capitals will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on the winless Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Tuesday. Both sides have endured contrasting campaigns so far.

Delhi head into the game after two morale-boosting victories. The Shreyas Iyer-led side edged past Kings XI Punjab in a thrilling Super Over before thrashing Chennai Super Kings comprehensively to jump to the top of the points table.

On the other hand, Sunrisers are the only side yet to register a win in the tournament, having lost both their games and David Warner and his men will be desperate to turn things around.

When will DC vs SRH take place?

DC vs SRH is on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

When will DC vs SRH begin?

DC vs SRH will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where is DC vs SRH being held?

DC vs SRH will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Which channel will broadcast DC vs SRH?

DC vs SRH will be telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of DC vs SRH)?

The live streaming of DC vs SRH will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. You can also catch live commentary from the match here at indianexpress.com.

SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, KhaleelAhmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, TNatarajan, Basil Thampi.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav

