IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: The last step before the final

IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Live Score: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Qualifier 2.

IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second qualifier of the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

To earn their place in the final of the tournament, both DC and SRH will give their all on the pitch. While SRH have been on a four-match winning streak to get to the second qualifer, DC have lost four out of their last five matches. Interestingly, the David Warner-led side hold a 2-0 head-to-head record against the Shreyas Iyer-led team this season. In the previous meetings, Hyderabad got the better of Delhi with two 15-run and 88-run wins. Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.