DC vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Confident Sunrisers take on struggling Delhi

IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 Live Updates: After an underwhelming first half, Sunrisers Hyderabad have picked up the momentum just at the right time and the team would look to maintain the same in their clash against Delhi Capitals. Capitals, on the other hand, had an impressive start, which lasted till the first nine games, but since then the team has went on to lose five out of their next six matches.
In the virtual semi-final tonight, David Warner and his boys will be considered favourites, considering their current form. Leading the side from the front, Warner has been in rich form of late and with Kane Williamson in the middle-order and Jason Holder at depth, the team has plenty of prowess in their batting department. Capitals, on the other hand, will look to start afresh, especially the batsman. In their previous encounter against Mumbai Indians, the batters failed to produce any fight and it was all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel, who saved the team from humiliation.
For Capitals, the biggest worry has been their top-order woes — especially the first three slots where Shikhar Dhawan (525 in 15 games) has shone the brightest.
Prithvi Shaw’s (228 from 13 games) technique against top quality fast bowling has left a lot to be desired and Ajinkya Rahane (111 from 7 games) has had only one knock of note so far.
Something that would definitely worry coach Ricky Ponting is the number of ducks by the top-order — nine. Dhawan has four, Shaw has three and Rahane didn’t bother the scorers twice.
The past couple of weeks have been a picture in contrast for the two franchises. After an underwhelming first half, Sunrisers Hyderabad started pushing the envelope with the mercurial David Warner marshalling his resources well.
Capitals, on the other hand, looked like serious contenders till their first nine games, winning seven in that phase before an inexplicable slump saw them lose five out of their next six matches with skipper Shreyas Iyer looking all at sea.
The current situation notwithstanding, young Iyer would want to lead the Capitals to their first summit clash in 13 editions while Warner wouldn’t mind adding another silverware to his 2016 triumph.
In fact, if he can win the next two games, Warner could boast of guiding comparatively one of the more inexperienced teams in this IPL.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League 2020 Qualifier 2 clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. While SRH are in red-hot form, DC are struggling to put the show they have been known for. However, with the final berth up for grabs, a strong performance can be expected from both the sides, regardless of their past results. Who do you think will meet Mumbai Indians in the finale?