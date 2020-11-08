DC vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Confident Sunrisers take on struggling Delhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be led by David Warner. (SRH)

IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 Live Updates: After an underwhelming first half, Sunrisers Hyderabad have picked up the momentum just at the right time and the team would look to maintain the same in their clash against Delhi Capitals. Capitals, on the other hand, had an impressive start, which lasted till the first nine games, but since then the team has went on to lose five out of their next six matches.

In the virtual semi-final tonight, David Warner and his boys will be considered favourites, considering their current form. Leading the side from the front, Warner has been in rich form of late and with Kane Williamson in the middle-order and Jason Holder at depth, the team has plenty of prowess in their batting department. Capitals, on the other hand, will look to start afresh, especially the batsman. In their previous encounter against Mumbai Indians, the batters failed to produce any fight and it was all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel, who saved the team from humiliation.