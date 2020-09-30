scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
DC vs SRH: Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer fined Rs. 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate

This is the second case of slow over-rate offence in the ongoing IPL 2020 as RCB skipper Virat Kohli was also fined for the same against the King XI Punjab.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 30, 2020 9:07:26 am
Shreyas Iyer, Shreyas Iyer fined, Slow over rate, DC slow over rate, IPL 2020, SRH vs DCSunrisers beat Delhi by 15 runs in to register their first win in the ongoing IPL season. (BCCI/IPL)

Delhi Capitals have had a double blow on Tuesday night as the Shreyas Iyer led team lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad and the skipper has also been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.

Shreyas has been fined Rs. 12 lakh as this was DC’s first offence of slow over-rate in the ongoing IPL season. ” As it was his team’s first offence of the season under IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs. 12 Lakh,” said an official statement.

This is the second case of slow over-rate offence in the IPL 2020 as RCB skipper Virat Kohli was also fined Rs. 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against the King XI Punjab.

Earlier, SRH registered their first win of the IPL 2020 campaign when they defeated Delhi by 15 runs on Tuesday. After Shreyas opted to bowl first, his team restricted SRH 162/4 after 20 overs. Jonny Bairstow (53), David Warner (45), and Kane Williamson (41) pitched in with the runs for Hyderabad, while Kagiso Rabada and Amit Mishra picked two wickets each for Delhi. During DC’s chase, Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a 34-run knock in a slow, disjointed performance by the batsmen. Rashid Khan (3/14) came up with a match-winning performance, helping his team stop Delhi on 147/7 at the end of 20 overs

