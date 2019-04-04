DC vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Match 16 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals look to tackle lower order miseryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/dc-vs-srh-buildup-ipl-2019-live-updates-5657826/
DC vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Match 16 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals look to tackle lower order misery
IPL 2019, DC vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Feroz Shah Kotla in the New Delhi.
IPL 2019, DC vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad come into the fixture as firm favourites to beat Delhi Capitals who have not exactly had a reversal of fortunes after the name change. DC have looked good in phases but have twice now suffered a miserable collapse – winning one and losing one.
DC were cruising to victory over KXIP before a dreadful collapse saw seven wickets fall in eight runs. SRH, however, come into on the back of a confident and defiant 118 run win over a lacklustre RCB with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow striking tons.
Live Blog
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Build Up, IPL 2019 Match 16:
IPL points table
Coming into the game, SRH are third in the table and DC are fifth. Both teams, however, have four points each. [Points table]
Last night in the IPL
On Wednesday night, the clash of three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings saw a blitzkrieg from Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. Later, Lasith Malinga and Pandya delivered with the ball. MI went on to beat CSK by 37 runs for MS Dhoni-led Chennai's first loss of the season. [Report]
DC vs SRH
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 16 of the IPL. Both teams have won two games but DC have played four and SRH have played three.
SQUADS:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (From): Jonny Bairstow(w), David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shakib Al Hasan, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
IPL points table
Coming into the game, SRH are third in the table and DC are fifth. Both teams, however, have four points each. [Points table]
Last night in the IPL
On Wednesday night, the clash of three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings saw a blitzkrieg from Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. Later, Lasith Malinga and Pandya delivered with the ball. MI went on to beat CSK by 37 runs for MS Dhoni-led Chennai's first loss of the season. [Report]
DC vs SRH
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 16 of the IPL. Both teams have won two games but DC have played four and SRH have played three.