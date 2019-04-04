DC vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Match 16 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals look to tackle lower order misery

IPL 2019, DC vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad come into the fixture as firm favourites to beat Delhi Capitals who have not exactly had a reversal of fortunes after the name change. DC have looked good in phases but have twice now suffered a miserable collapse – winning one and losing one.

DC were cruising to victory over KXIP before a dreadful collapse saw seven wickets fall in eight runs. SRH, however, come into on the back of a confident and defiant 118 run win over a lacklustre RCB with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow striking tons.