DC vs RR, RCB vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: Sunrisers eye Playoff berth

DC vs RR, RCB vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match Live Updates: Delhi Capitals clash with Rajasthan Royals on Saturday before Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2019, DC vs RR, RCB vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Their play-off berth sealed, Delhi Capitals will aim for a big win against Rajasthan Royals to enhance their chances for a second-place finish when the two teams clash in their final IPL league match at Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to complete the unfinished business and seal their place in the IPL Play-offs when they clash with laggards Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite their defeat against Mumbai on Thursday night, Hyderabad’s net run rate is +0.653, which is superior to others in contention for the Play-offs.

Shubman Gill made 65* as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets to stay in the hunt. READ REPORT

Hello and welcome to our live blog where we provide you all the news, probable XI and buildup ahead of the two IPL matches taking place on Saturday between DC and RR and RCB and SRH. 

IPL 2019, DC vs RR, RCB vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: The Capitals are already sweating over key pacer Kagiso Rabada's fitness as the South African pacer missed a game first time this season against Chennai Super Kings due to a stiff back on Wednesday. And in all likelyhood, Delhi will not risk playing Rabada on Saturday, when they are sure to compete in the Play-offs for the first time in seven years.

