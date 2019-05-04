DC vs RR, RCB vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: Sunrisers eye Playoff berth

IPL 2019, DC vs RR, RCB vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Their play-off berth sealed, Delhi Capitals will aim for a big win against Rajasthan Royals to enhance their chances for a second-place finish when the two teams clash in their final IPL league match at Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to complete the unfinished business and seal their place in the IPL Play-offs when they clash with laggards Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite their defeat against Mumbai on Thursday night, Hyderabad’s net run rate is +0.653, which is superior to others in contention for the Play-offs.