DC vs RR, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where is Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2019 DC vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match at Hotstar and Star Sports 1: Their play-off berth sealed, Delhi Capitals will aim for a big win against Rajasthan Royals to enhance their chances for a second-place finish when the two teams clash in their final IPL league match. A big win on Saturday will not only will boost Delhi’s morale after the 80-run hammering at the hands of CSK but it could also propel the side to the second position in the eight-team standings.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, are mathematically still alive in the tournament with 11 points from 13 games. They need to win against Delhi and hope for favourable results from other remaining games to secure a play-off berth as the fourth team.

When is DC vs RR in Indian Premier League?

DC vs RR match in the Indian Premier League will be played on Saturday, May 04, 2019. It is the 53rd match of the tournament.

Where is DC vs RR Indian Premier League match?

DC vs RR in Indian Premier League will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

What time is DC vs RR Indian Premier League match?

DC vs RR match in Indian Premier League begins at 4 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast DC vs RR Indian Premier League match?

DC vs RR match in Indian Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online streaming of IPL 2019 contest between DC vs RR?

DC vs RR in Indian Premier League live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.