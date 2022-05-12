scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

He has typhoid or something like that is what the doctor told me: Pant on Shaw

Speaking after the Capitals' eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, which kept their IPL playoffs hopes alive, Pant said they missed Shaw at the top of the order.

By: PTI |
May 12, 2022 9:06:50 am
Rishabh Pant Captain of Delhi Capitals during match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on the 22nd April 2022 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Wednesday said his opener Prithvi Shaw could be suffering from typhoid.

Speaking after the Capitals’ eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, which kept their IPL playoffs hopes alive, Pant said they missed Shaw at the top of the order.

“We miss him but we can’t control that. He has typhoid or something like that is what the doctor told me,” Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Shaw was on Sunday admitted to a hospital due to a high fever. He had himself shared an Instagram post from his hospital bed, saying he is hopeful of coming back soon. Srikar Bharat, who was played in place of Shaw, failed to open his account.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probePremium
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probe
Beating inflation: RBI may have to kill demand, hike rate, suck liquidityPremium
Beating inflation: RBI may have to kill demand, hike rate, suck liquidity
‘Informal pressure from RBI’: Days after launch, Coinbase axed UPI servicesPremium
‘Informal pressure from RBI’: Days after launch, Coinbase axed UPI services
More Premium Stories >>
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

About the crucial victory, Pant, who had opted to field after winning the toss said, “It was close to a perfect game as I believe there is always space for improvement. On these kind of wickets where there is little turn, you can go either way.

“I am happy we bowled first. I thought 140-160 was a good score and said so at the toss. And we got there. Destiny is always on your hands, you can look to give 100 percent. The fielding could be better, but this was close to a perfect game.” RR captain Sanju Samson said his team fell a few runs short of what would have been a challenging target.

“Very disappointing night. We were few runs short, and few wickets short in the middle. While we were batting the wicket was two paced. We were 15-20 runs short. While bowling second we dropped a few catches. Really disappointed, but we would like to come back in the next game,” Samson said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

MI vs RR
Rohit Sharma gets birthday present, MI win their first match of IPL-15
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 12: Latest News