DC vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Will Stokes prevail today?

IPL 2020, DC vs RR LIVE: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals. (Source: File)

IPL 2020, DC vs RR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) hoping to do the double over them in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

In their previous encounter, DC had prevailed over RR with a 46-run victory last week. But now, the chances are high of the tables turning as Steve Smith’s side would be riding high on confidence coming off the back of a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad that ended a four-match losing streak. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer’s side were humbled by the champions Mumbai Indians on the same day.

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa/Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi