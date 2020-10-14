IPL 2020, DC vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2020, DC vs RR Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals. (Source: File)

IPL 2020, DC vs RR Live Cricket Streaming: Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) hoping to go to the top of the table in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign on Wednesday.

The Steve Smith-led side would look up to Ben Stokes in Dubai as he brought good luck to the Royals last week. RR managed to put a stop to their four-match losing streak with a five-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With belief in their camp, RR will hope to get their revenge against DC who defeated them in the reverse fixture by 46 runs. Meanwhile, the Shreyas Iyer-led side would aim to bounce back from their defeat against Mumbai Indians.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between DC vs RR begin?

The IPL 2020 match between DC vs RR is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between DC vs RR take place?

The IPL 2020 match between DC vs RR will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between DC vs RR?

The IPL 2020 match between DC vs RR will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between DC vs RR match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between DC vs RR will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd