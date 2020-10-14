Watch: Jofra Archer celebrates first-ball wicket of Prithvi Shaw with Bihu dance

Jofra Archer celebrates with Bihu dance (Source: Twitter)

Jofra Archer gave a brilliant start to Rajasthan Royals as he knocked off Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw in the first ball of the Indian Premier League match at the Dubai International Stadium.

The England cricketer bowled a quick inswinger that took the inside edge and crashed into the middle stump, removing Shaw for duck in the first ball of the match.

The Bihu dance clearly caught on in the Rajasthan Royals dressing room with Riyan Parag celebrating with the same steps in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Though Rajasthan initially struggled while chasing a target of 158, it was Rahul Tewatia and Parag’s 85-run partnership which ended their four-match losing streak. To celebrate their win, Parag danced some steps of the bihu dance, which is from Assam.

Irfan Pathan also reacted on Twitter, saying, “Did you ever think an Englishman would show off his Bihu dance skills! Gotta love this IPL.”

Did you ever think an Englishman would show off his Bihu Dance Skills!Gotta Love this IPL #JofraArcher #Assam #culture — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 14, 2020

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first. DC made one change, bringing in Tushar Deshpande in place of Harshal Patel, while RR are unchanged from their last match.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

