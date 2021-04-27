DC vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Battle of equals between Delhi and Bangalore

IPL 2021, DC vs RCB Live: Virat Kohli's RCB and Rishabh Pant's DC are all set to lock horns in Ahmedabad. (FILE)

IPL 2021, DC vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Match number 22 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will witness a battle of equals when Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to face Rishabh Pant’s motivated brigade of Delhi Capitals (DC)today (Tuesday) in Ahmedabad.

Delhi have an upper hand at the RCB after a Super Over win against SRH on Sunday and the Kohli’s side is coming off a thrashing at the hands of CSK in their last game.

For the RCB, it will be important that the openers- the in-form Devdutt Padikkal (171 runs) and Kohli (151 runs)- continue to provide a solid start at the Narendra Modi stadium.

For Delhi, their opener and tournament’s leading run-scorer Shikhar Dhawan (259 runs), would be eager to carry forward his fine form, while his opening partner Prithvi Shaw (166 runs), would be looking to get more runs under his belt.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c/w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Shams Mulani, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Aniruddha Joshi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (w), Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, MS Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Finn Allen.

Predicted XI:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Umesh Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Yuzvendra Chahal