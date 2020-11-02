DC vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Top-two finish at stake

IPL 2020, DC vs RCB LIVE: Delhi and Bangalore have a chance to reclaim their lost momentum. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, DC vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: With a target on one playoff spot, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challenges Bangalore are locking horns today in the Match 55 of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi. Both started off well in the T20 tournament to strengthen their playoff prospects but Delhi’s four and RCB’s three successive defeats now have disturbed their calculations.

At stake is a top-two finish which provides a couple of attempts to make it to the final. The loser of today’s game could still end up making the play-offs but it will be then at the mercy of other teams.

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Pravin Dubey/Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje

Royal Challenger Banglore: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Singh/Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana/Moeen Ali, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini