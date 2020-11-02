IPL 2020, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

IPL 2020, DC vs RCB Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. (File Photo)

IPL 2020, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Streaming: Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a must-win affair to seal their spot in the playoffs in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign on Monday.

Both DC and RCB have been in poor form off late after enjoying a decent first-half of the season. The Shreyas Iyer-led side have lost their last four games where their prolific top-order have misfired more often than not. RCB, on the other hand, are on a three-match losing streak as captain Virat Kohli has not been consistent with his performances. In the two teams’ previous encounter, Delhi got the better of Bangalore by 59 runs.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between DC vs RCB begin?

The IPL 2020 match between DC vs RCB is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (November 2). The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between DC vs RCB take place?

The IPL 2020 match between DC vs RCB will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between DC vs RCB?

The IPL 2020 match between DC vs RCB will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between DC vs RCB match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between DC vs RCB will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

