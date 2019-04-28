DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score: DC go after playoff berth as RCB eye continued winning run

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score: Both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers have a bit of a winning run going on. DC have won five of their last six matches while RCB have mustered four wins out of five but both have different paths with a win. A win for Delhi and they would be sealing a place in the playoffs; a win for RCB and they would be keeping their quest for a late playoff spot alive. (Full scorecard)

For Delhi, woes at home was a question mark even as they produced one stellar performance away from home after another. Their away record is the best in the league – five wins out of six matches – but they had just one win to show at home – that too in a Super Over. That barren run also came to an end with a comfortable win over Kings XI Punjab last week.

Squads: Royal Challengers Bangalore (From): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Akshdeep Nath, Marcus Stoinis, Washington Sundar, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals (From): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Jagadeesha Suchith, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

