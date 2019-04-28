DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score: DC go after playoff berth as RCB eye continued winning runhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/dc-vs-rbc-delhi-vs-bangalore-ipl-2019-live-cricket-score-kotla-5699105/
DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score: DC go after playoff berth as RCB eye continued winning run
DC vs RCB, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Delhi Capitals host Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in New Delhi.
IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score: Both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers have a bit of a winning run going on. DC have won five of their last six matches while RCB have mustered four wins out of five but both have different paths with a win. A win for Delhi and they would be sealing a place in the playoffs; a win for RCB and they would be keeping their quest for a late playoff spot alive. (Full scorecard)
For Delhi, woes at home was a question mark even as they produced one stellar performance away from home after another. Their away record is the best in the league – five wins out of six matches – but they had just one win to show at home – that too in a Super Over. That barren run also came to an end with a comfortable win over Kings XI Punjab last week.
