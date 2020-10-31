DC vs MI, RCB vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Three playoff spots up for grab

IPL 2020, DC vs MI and RCB vs SRH LIVE: With Mumbai already qualified for playoffs, there is a clear battle for three spots now. (IPL)

IPL 2020, DC vs MI, RCB vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: With 7 wins from 12 games, Delhi Capitals are facing table toppers and the 1st playoff qualified team Mumbai Indians in the first match of the last doubleheader Saturday of Indian Premier League (IPL2020). The Match 51 is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium where the MI will be looking to spoil DC’s chances, who are on a three-match losing streak.

A team which has been consistent since the beginning of the season, the three defeats should come as an eye-opener for Capitals as they can ill-afford to take things lightly and need at least a win to seal their play-off place. Their last two matches are against tough MI and RCB. If DC lose in both the games, KXIP may go past them on NRR even if they finish on 14 points.

The second match of the day will be between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sharjah. RCB have 7 wins to their name from 12 matches and occupy a place in the top half of the points table. On the other hand, SRH, are on the sixth spot in the standings, having registered 5 wins from 12 games.

RCB can ill afford to lose both their last two games as it will affect their NRR , resulting in their elimination if other teams on 14 points have higher run rates. Sitting on the sixth spot with 10 points from 12 games, the Hyderabad outfit need to win their remaining two matches — against RCB and MI — to reach 14 points to stay in the reckoning.