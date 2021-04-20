scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
DC vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Heavyweights clash in Chennai

IPL 2021, DC vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals face each other tonight.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: April 20, 2021 1:44:27 pm
IPL 2021, DC vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals cross swords, looking to outsmart each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Tuesday.

Up against a resurgent side, defending champions MI will need to address their middle-order woes if they are to go for a third consecutive win.

While Delhi comes into the match after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai have recorded back-to-back victories by defending low totals, something a formidable opponent like DC may not offer.

 

In a repeat of last season's finals, Delhi Capitals battle Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Tuesday. The last time these two teams met, MI won their fifth IPL title. The Chennai pitch has proven difficult to chase so far, and the toss could play a critical role once again. Stay tuned as we build towards the high-octane clash. 

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

