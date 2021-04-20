DC vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Heavyweights clash in Chennai

IPL 2021, DC vs MI. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2021, DC vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals cross swords, looking to outsmart each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Tuesday.

Up against a resurgent side, defending champions MI will need to address their middle-order woes if they are to go for a third consecutive win.

While Delhi comes into the match after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai have recorded back-to-back victories by defending low totals, something a formidable opponent like DC may not offer.