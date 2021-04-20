DC vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Heavyweights clash in Chennai

IPL 2021, DC vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals cross swords, looking to outsmart each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Tuesday.
Up against a resurgent side, defending champions MI will need to address their middle-order woes if they are to go for a third consecutive win.
While Delhi comes into the match after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai have recorded back-to-back victories by defending low totals, something a formidable opponent like DC may not offer.
In a repeat of last season's finals, Delhi Capitals battle Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Tuesday. The last time these two teams met, MI won their fifth IPL title. The Chennai pitch has proven difficult to chase so far, and the toss could play a critical role once again. Stay tuned as we build towards the high-octane clash.